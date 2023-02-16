ADVERTISEMENT

I will contest in MLC polls with support of Jana Sena: Madhav

February 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Visakhapatnam

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh State general secretary and MLC PVN Madhav said on Thursday that he would contest the MLC elections with the support of Jana Sena Party.

Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Madhav said that he would file nominations on February 22 for the North Andhra Graduate Constituency MLC elections to be held on March 13.

Replying to a query, he said that Kanna Lakshminarayana’s resignation had nothing to do with the party. Madhav is the sitting MLC, who won the seat in 2017. BJP had recently announced his candidature to contest again in the 2023 MLC polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US