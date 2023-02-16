HamberMenu
I will contest in MLC polls with support of Jana Sena: Madhav

February 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Visakhapatnam

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh State general secretary and MLC PVN Madhav said on Thursday that he would contest the MLC elections with the support of Jana Sena Party.

Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Madhav said that he would file nominations on February 22 for the North Andhra Graduate Constituency MLC elections to be held on March 13.

Replying to a query, he said that Kanna Lakshminarayana’s resignation had nothing to do with the party. Madhav is the sitting MLC, who won the seat in 2017. BJP had recently announced his candidature to contest again in the 2023 MLC polls.

