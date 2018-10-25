I-T officials raid Visakhapatnam Export Processing Zone

Income Tax (IT) officials, who came from various parts of the country, began simultaneous raids on export-oriented units at the Visakhapatnam Export Processing Zone (VSEZ) at Duvvada. They also raided the residence of a Chartered Accountant at MVP Colony on Thursday morning.

As many as 14 teams went to the VSEZ while some other teams fanned out in different directions. The officials went into the Chennai-based Transworld Garnet India Private Limited (TGI) office at VSEZ and were said to be checking the documents pertaining to exports as irregularities were suspected, according to sources. There was no confirmation whether any irregularities were detected or documents seized. Some other I-T teams conducted a raid at the residence of a Chartered Accountant at MVP Colony and were said to be verifying documents.

A large number of IT officials from Odisha, Telangana, Chennai and Bengaluru reached Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday night to carry out the raids on various industries that were suspected to be evading taxes.

Earlier, this month, IT officials had conducted a series of real estate companies in Visakhapatnam.