District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated ‘I love Kailasagiri’ view point on Kailasagiri here on Wednesday. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that similar to ‘I love Vizag’ selfie points set up in the city, they have decided to arrange ‘I love Kailasagiri’ view point, to attract tourists. He said that the VMRDA has arranged good lighting at the view point. He along with the VMRDA officials took a group picture at the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.