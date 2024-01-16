I have sought Anakapalli MP ticket for son Vijay, says TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

January 16, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said that he urged the leadership to allot the Anakapalli MP ticket to his son Vijay.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was addressing a large number of people and party supporters during the Sankranti celebrations at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on January 15.

“I have asked the leadership to give the MP ticket to my son if it feels that he is eligible. Mr. Vijay has good knowledge of the public issues and can also speak multiple languages,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

“By God’s grace, if Mr. Vijay gets the ticket, extend him the support you have given me,” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Vijay has done his master’s degree in Political Management from George Washington University. He is currently State general secretary of the TDP, and also looks after the party’s IT wing. He had actively participated in party national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.