GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I have sought Anakapalli MP ticket for son Vijay, says TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

Vijay has good knowledge of public issues and can also speak multiple languages, says Ayyanna Patrudu

January 16, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said that he urged the leadership to allot the Anakapalli MP ticket to his son Vijay.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was addressing a large number of people and party supporters during the Sankranti celebrations at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on January 15.

“I have asked the leadership to give the MP ticket to my son if it feels that he is eligible. Mr. Vijay has good knowledge of the public issues and can also speak multiple languages,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

“By God’s grace, if Mr. Vijay gets the ticket, extend him the support you have given me,” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Vijay has done his master’s degree in Political Management from George Washington University. He is currently State general secretary of the TDP, and also looks after the party’s IT wing. He had actively participated in party national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.