I have no plans to quit Telugu Desam: Ganta

TDP MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said he had no plans to quit the party and join another outfit.

Addressing the media during his visit to a health centre at NGO Colony here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said there was no truth in the talk that he would shift the party.

“The main issues that I have raised are being sidelined and such rumours are ruling the roost,” he said.

While welcoming the idea to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, he said hat justice should be done to the farmers of Amaravati who had given land for building the capital under the land pooling scheme. “People of the city have also raised concerns over the law and order problems that may crop up if the city is made the Executive capital. Such issue should be addressed before taking any decision,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. “I will abide by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to support the farmers of Amaravati,” he added. As per the party’s directive, I would keep away from the New Year celebrations on Wednesday, he said.