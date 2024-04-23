I am confident of winning Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency with support from TDP and JSP, says BJP candidate Vishnu Kumar Raju

April 23, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju is the only candidate from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Visakhapatnam district, contesting from the North Assembly constituency. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju was the MLA during the 2014-19 in the constituency, but he had lost badly in the 2019 elections. Now, with the support of the JSP and the TDP, he is contesting against the YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju and Jai Bharat National Party president and former IPS officer V.V. Lakshmi Narayana.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday after filing his nomination papers, where he slammed the YSRCP as well as its Assembly candidate K.K. Raju.

The BJP leader said that though he was offered an opportunity to contest as an MP, he had decided to contest as an MLA.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that he was getting complete support from the TDP as well as the JSP leaders. He said that last time, the BJP-JSP alliance had received over 36,000 votes, while the TDP received 67,000 votes. He exuded confidence that he would win with a majority of over 50,000 votes.

“In general for every constituency, there will be three to four ticket aspirants. But when it comes to North Constituency, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan had supported me unanimously. I urge voters to send me to the Assembly once again. I would once again fight against the atrocities of the YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that he admires and respects Mr. Lakshmi Narayana, but he said that it is very unfortunate that the former CBI official is contesting against him in the constituency, when all the parties are united to fight the YSRCP government.

He said that during 2014-19, he had worked hard to provide housing to eligible beneficiaries at ASR Nagar. However, after the YSRCP government was formed, the propoal was neglected.

The MLA candidate also said that three Anna canteens in the constituency were closed and he would ensure those will be reopened.

He asaid that over 8,000 people had paid cheques to the GVMC for housing, but they were not given houses. He assured to resolve the issue.

“The YSRCP government is claiming of bringing a number of investments. But in reality, there is no development. IT sector was completely neglected,” he said.