Hyderabad students visit ENC Vizag as part of Navy Day 2024 activities

Published - October 28, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St. Andrews School, Secunderabad visiting ships of the Eastern Fleet as part of the Navy Day 2024 activities at ENC in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Students from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St. Andrews School, Secunderabad visited ships of the Eastern Fleet as part of Navy Day 2024 activities at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The students interacted with the ship’s crew and were briefed about operations undertaken by the Indian Navy in various domains and also on India’s maritime heritage. The students also visited INS Vishwakarma and got hands-on experience on the State-of-the-art training facilities such as the firefighting training facility ‘Agamya’.

