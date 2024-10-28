GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad students visit ENC Vizag as part of Navy Day 2024 activities

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St. Andrews School, Secunderabad visiting ships of the Eastern Fleet as part of the Navy Day 2024 activities at ENC in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Students from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St. Andrews School, Secunderabad visiting ships of the Eastern Fleet as part of the Navy Day 2024 activities at ENC in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Students from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St. Andrews School, Secunderabad visited ships of the Eastern Fleet as part of Navy Day 2024 activities at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The students interacted with the ship’s crew and were briefed about operations undertaken by the Indian Navy in various domains and also on India’s maritime heritage. The students also visited INS Vishwakarma and got hands-on experience on the State-of-the-art training facilities such as the firefighting training facility ‘Agamya’.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.