Hyderabad should be joint capital of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana till Visakhapatnam becomes Executive capital: YSRCP coordinator Subba Reddy

February 14, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) coordinator for North Andhra districts and Rajya Sabha candidate for the upcoming polls for the Upper House Y. V. Subba Reddy stirred a hornet’s nest by stating that Hyderabad should be the joint capital for both the Telugu speaking States – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, till Visakhapatnam becomes the Executive capital.

Speaking to the media, after receiving the B-Forms from Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati on February 13, he said, “As per the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act- 2014, it was decided that Hyderabad would be the joint capital for 10 years for both the States, till A.P. has its own capital. But the earlier government had failed to provide a permanent capital and it ran the show from a temporary capital at Amaravati. When we came to power in 2019, keeping the financial limitations of the State in mind, we decided to make Visakhapatnam, the most developed city in the State, as the Executive capital, but legal hassles were created for us.

“While fighting the legal hassles on one hand, we are now thinking of making Hyderabad our capital city, till Visakhapatnam becomes the Executive capital. We will discuss this matter with our leaders after the upcoming General and Assembly elections and submit a proposal to that extent to the authorities concerned.”

It may be remembered Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2020 had proposed the establishment of three capitals under the idea of decentralised development and had projected Amaravati as Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as Executive capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital.

The laws relating to the proposed three capitals bills was repealed by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2021 and since then it is being fought in the Supreme Court, after the farmers of Amaravati, who had given away their lands under the land pooling scheme for the construction of the capital at Amaravati, had taken the legal recourse.