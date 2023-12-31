ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds throng Beach Road to welcome New Year

December 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

No vehicles were allowed on the stretch between the Park Hotel Junction and the NTR Statue Junction after 8 p.m., police act tough on people driving under the influcne of alcohol

The Hindu Bureau

Youth enjoying beside a sand sculpture welcoming the New Year, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: KR Seepak

Hundreds of people thronged the Beach Road on December 31 (Sunday) to celebrate the New Year. Being a weekend, a large number of families, especially women and children, visited Beach Road in the evening.

The police arranged barricades to restrict the entry of vehicles between the Park Hotel Junction and the NTR Statue Junction from 8 p.m. The middle lane on the BRTS roads at Pendurthi, Hanumathuwaka, Gopalapatnam and the underpass at the Assilmetta were closed as a part of the move to prevent rash driving and vehicle race.

Police personnel towing away the vehicles parked on Beach Road as restrictions imposed in view of the celebrations on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A posse of traffic and the Law & Order (L&O) wings were deputed at various places in the city including R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem and Rushikonda right from 7 p.m. to prevent drunk driving. Special focus was also laid on the driving by minors.

Jubilant youth celebrating at the beach near VMRDA Park in Visakhapatnam on the eve of New Year. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The police wore body-worn cameras to keep a check on the violators of regulations.

Special events were organised by the hotels, especially those on the Beach Road and the private event managers, on the eve of the New Year.

CONNECT WITH US