December 04, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a shocking incident, the city police have found a human skull and a few bones in a locked house at Vikalangula Colony under PM Palem Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. As per the police, the house was vacant and locked since many months. Police are yet to ascertain complete details regarding the case. They are yet to establish who had stayed in the house. A case is being registered. Further investigation is on.