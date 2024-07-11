ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Forum condemns attack on Deccan Chronicle’s Visakhapatnam office

Published - July 11, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Forum member demands action against those who took part in the attack

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the attack on the Visakhapatnam office premises of Deccan Chronicle, an English Daily newspaper, on Wednesday by a group of students and women functionaries belonging to the Telugu Desam Party’s affiliates.

In a release here on Thursday, HRF AP&TG coordination committee member V.S. Krishna said that the mob torched the newspaper’s display board with petrol and also destroyed furniture.

According to reports, the mob was aggressive and abusive with the Deccan Chronicle employees, including women journalists. They were angry about a report published in the newspaper regarding the ongoing issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Instead of clarifying their point of view through a rejoinder or other democratic means, these activists, reportedly belonging to the Telugu Nadu Students Federation and the ruling party’s women’s wing, resorted to unabashed violence, he added.

All those who took part in the attack must be prosecuted under the law, he added.

