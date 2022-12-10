Human Rights Day celebrated in ASR, Anakapalli and Visakhaptanam districts

December 10, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Students and NCC cadets participating in meeting on organised by ‘Poura, Praja Sanghala Vedika’ in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

The Human Rights Day (HRD) was celebrated in Alluri Sitaramraju, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts by the public, private and voluntary organisations on Saturday. Processions and rallies by the students were also part of the celebartions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers on the occasion at different locations in the region highlighted the importance of human rights such as freedom from discrimination, equality between men and women, freedom from violence and slavery, freedom and security of the person among others.

Kaki Ananda Lakshmi was honoured as a ‘Good Samaritan’ by a voluntary organisation Vistarana for her role in rescuing a girl, who was allegedly molested, near Visakha Valley School and also for informing the police timely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, a group of physically challenged persons led by Suresh Menon requested former CBI official Lakshminarayana, who aspires for the Visakhapatnam MP post in the next elections, to bring their issues to the attention of government officials. The main focus is to provide lift facility for special persons at the GVMC office and the Collectorate.

P.J. Sudhakar, a constitutional law expert with a post-graduate diploma in human rights law, said it is important for every citizen of the country, as well as the government, to know the basics of human rights law. Management awareness programmes should also be conducted. He said that HRD is organising celebrations with the aim of creating awareness about people’s rights. Human rights also include health, economic, social and educational rights.

NTPC Simhadri Unit under Corporate Social Responsibility organised a camp in its township for distribution of various aids and assistive devices to 33 beneficiaries of Parawada and GVMC 77th Ward to improve the quality of life of the disabled. The devices were provided to the differently-abled people to manage communication and their day-to-day operations, said G.C. Choukse, Chief General Manager, NTPC-Simhadri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US