Huge turnout at ration depots in Vizag

Long queues were witnessed at ration depots in the city as the government launched supply of essential commodities three days of the scheduled date of April 1 due to the lockdown imposed to check COVID-19 pandemic.

Men, women and even elderly beneficiaries in large numbers gathered at the depots since 5.30 a.m. to collect the essential commodities.

Ward volunteers, VROs were seen supervising the distribution at the ration depots. Elderly persons were given preference at the stores. Rice, dal, sugar and other essential commodities were supplied to the beneficiaries.

The ration depot staff were seen appealing to beneficiaries not to rush, informing that the essential commodities will be given away daily.

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar visited a few stores at Ram Nagar and checked the arrangements. He instructed the staff to give a priority to the elderly persons.

Guidelines ignored

While staff at a few ration depots maintained the social distancing norms, many are yet to follow the guidelines. Ration depot at Jalaripeta did not have any markings resulting in beneficiaries standing in a line without maintaining the minimum distance. However, the officials drew markings at many ration depots and asked public to wear face masks.

According to officials, there are nearly 12.45 lakh beneficiaries in the district including 4.19 lakh in the urban limits. About 2,193 ration depots are supplying essential commodities to beneficiaries. Being Sunday, there were long queues at chicken shops. The meat shop owners had drawn markings to implement the social distancing norms. One kg broiler chicken was sold for ₹180 at most of the shops. A few shop owners said people have started believing that coronavirus would not spread by eating chicken.

Fishing harbour

The fishing harbour which was seen ignoring the social distancing norms has followed it strictly on Sunday. Buyers were made to stand in circles marked by the Fisheries Department.