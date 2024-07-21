Huge setback for YSRCP in GVMC council as 12 corporators join NDA

In a major jolt to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), 12 corporators of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) joined the NDA combine (TDP-JSP-BJP alliance) on July 21 (Sunday).

Sources said at least 10 more corporators were likely to switch loyalties soon.

While seven corporators joined the TDP in the presence of Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M. Sribharat, State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, five corporators met Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav and confirmed their joining the JSP. They would join the party in the presence of its president K. Pawan Kalyan in a couple of days.

Those who joined the TDP were Saripalli Govind (Ward 25 – North Assembly constituency), K. Hanok (45 - North), B. Narasimha Patrudu (65 – Gajuwaka), Illapu Varalakshmi (85 - Gajuwaka), L. Apparao (11 – Bheemunipatnam), R. Ramarao (71 – Gajuwaka), and K Appalaratnam (30 – South).

Similarly, A. Leelavathi, K. Kameswari, P. Ushasri, B. Surya Kumari decided to join the JSP.

Sensing the possible development, a former Minister, senior YSRCP leaders and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari convened a meeting with the corporators on July 20, and urged them to stay loyal to the party that had given them tickets. However, more than 20 corporators reportedly did not attend the meeting.

Development agenda

Welcoming the corporators into the TDP, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said the role of corporators was important for the development of any corporation. He said that in the recent elections, people had voted for the NDA combine and given it a huge responsibility, and it was payback time by providing all amenities in the wards. He said that development should be the motto.

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP leaders were looking forward to joining the NDA. The YSRCP was a ship that had already sunk, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Yadav said 14 corporators had decided to join the TDP and seven the JSP. “So, some more YSRCP corporators will be joining the NDA in the days to come,” he added.

Eyeing council

Mr. Srinivasa Yadav said people had voted against the YSRCP in the recent elections, and they did not want the YSRCP to continue in the GVMC council.

He said the NDA combine would initiate steps to take over the reins of the council to put an end to corruption.