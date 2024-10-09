Huge response for auction of retail liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam district

There has been huge response for the auction of retail liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam district.

At 6 p.m. on October 8, the total number of applications received for the 155 shops in Visakhapatnam district comprising Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits and rural areas, was 1,123.

Earlier, the State government had announced that deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on October 9. Now the deadline is extended by two more days, till October 11. In view of the occasion of the auspicious ‘Moola Nakshatram’, as many as 929 new applications were received on a single day, taking the tally to 2,360 by 6 p.m. on October 9. So far, the Excise Department has generated a revenue of around ₹47 crore from Visakhapatnam district alone.

As per the Excise & Prohibition Department officials, 155 shops will be coming in Visakhapatnam district. Of them 136 shops will be under the GVMC limits, including Anakapalli town. As many as 19 shops are being set up in Bheemunipatnam, Pendurthy and Padmanabham rural areas.

As per the officials, earlier, there was demand for shops set up at some busy locations like Siripuram, RTC Complex, Beach Road. Some shops in rural or interior areas are not even picked up by any dealer. But due to new amendments by the Excise Department, applications were received for all the 155 shops.

District Excise & Prohibition Officer R. Prasad said that for each shop, the average number of applications being received is about 15.2. “Since two more days were extended, there could be increase in the number of applications,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said that the draw of lots will be conducted from 8 a.m. on October 14 at VMRDA Children’s Arena under the supervision of District Collector, in a very transparent manner. It is suggested that applicants for liquor shops may reach the venue by 6.30 a.m.

“After the lottery, people who have won it will be given provisional licence on the same day. Then they should open bank accounts to purchase liquor from the depots through online. Their licence will began from October 16, as per the latest instructions from the State Government,” he added.

