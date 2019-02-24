Huge demand for tickets as T20 fever grips city

With just hours to go for the first T20 International between India and Australia, cricket fever grips city. Being Sunday, a series ahead of World Cup 2019 and all star players in action, there has been a huge demand for tickets from cricket lovers from various parts, for the Vizag T20 .

Both the India and Australia teams had their net sessions at YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium at PM Palem, here on Saturday. Cricket lovers gathered near the stadium to see cricketers since morning and cheered them, capturing videos in mobiles during their arrivals and departures. Residents in the neighbouring apartments came onto their terraces. Even huge crowd stood outside Hotel Novotel, throughout the day to get a glimpse of cricketers. Officials from Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), City police, and a few others have made elaborate arrangements for the match, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions are imposed between Yendada-Car shed and Yendada-Rushikonda routes. The traffic police of Visakhapatnam city said that heavy vehicles will be diverted in the Rushikonda route.

RTC buses and private vehicles coming towards Vizag city from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will be diverted at Marikavalasa IT SEZ Junction via Kapuluppada, Timmapuram, Jodugullapalem, Appu Ghar and MVP double road. Buses leaving to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram from city will be diverted at MVP double road via Appu Ghar, Sagar Nagar, Rushikonda, Timmapuram and Marikavalasa. Special buses for cricket match are being run at various places.