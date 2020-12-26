Huge crowds throng Simhachalam temple

Shrine decorated with flowers, floral rangolis

Huge crowds thronged the temple of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam here on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Friday.

The temple was specially decorated with flowers, floral rangolis and illuminated with lights to mark the occasion. Temple Trust Board Chairperson Sanchaitha Gajapathi Raju was received at the temple. She had darshan alone. Another member of the royal family Sudha Gajapathi Raju, wife of Anand Gajapathi Raju, who came for darshan told the media at Simhachalam that she was asked to wait at the temple guest house till Ms. Sanchaitha completed darshan.

Ms. Sudha wanted to go for darhsan in the queue and have darshan but the temple staff requested her to wait. She said that the temple staff and authorities were helpless as they had instructions from the Chairperson not to allow anyone till she left.

She, however, said that she had ‘darshan’ of the deity later.