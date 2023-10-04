HamberMenu
HSL signs MoU for design, construction of electric tugs

October 04, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a move towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in e-vessel and to minimise emissions in the maritime sector, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a public undertaking under the Union Ministry of Defence, has embarked on an initiative to develop an indigenous ecosystem for the design and construction of electric tugs (e-Tugs), equipment and systems.

Towards this end, HSL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shift Clean Solutions Company, which has been engaged in the design and manufacture of energy storage systems (ESS) and battery management systems (BMS) based on lithium energy technology.

The MoU allows the two companies to jointly explore and establish a path for the future supply and integration of ESS to provide cost effective e-Tugs solutions to the customer.

This collaboration was aimed for development of e-Tugs ecosystem in the country, offering a range of benefits.

As and when production grade Li-ion based cell manufacturing attains regular production, manufacturing of composite ESS in India and development of indigenous BMS for safe utilisation on marine platforms up to 8 Mw/hour capacity and beyond in or around HSL.

HSL, a Visakhapatnam-based public entity, is among India’s premier defence shipyards and has delivered 200 ships, catering to the requirements of both defence and commercial sector.

MD of HSL Hemant Khatri said the company was now focussing on the development of a family of green tugs, with bollard pull capacity ranging from 40T to 80 T, using modular concept to enable standardisation, commonality, interchangeability and reducing life cycle cost.

