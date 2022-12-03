HSL refits INS Astradharini ahead of schedule

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
INS Astradharini sailing out of Hindustan Shipyard Limited after her refit in Visakhapatnam. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has completed the normal refit of INS Astradharini, a torpedo launch and recovery vessel, 21 days ahead of schedule, and handed over the vessel to the Indian Navy on Thursday.

This project was awarded to HSL on a competitive basis amongst tough competition from both public and private shipyards. Incidentally, HSL had completed refit on the same vessel ahead of schedule in 2019 as well.

HSL has completed refits of 17 ships last year out of which 15 were on or ahead of schedule.

In the successful completion of refit of INS Astradharini, Patel Engineering Works (PEW), an MSME, played a crucial role and PEW continues to work with HSL on many other projects.

Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri said that the early delivery was made possible due to the support of the Indian Navy, the ecosystem at ENC and experienced MSMEs available in Visakhapatnam.

