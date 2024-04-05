ADVERTISEMENT

HSL pays tribute to Seth Walchand

April 05, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) paid tributes to Seth Walchand Hirachand Doshi on the eve of National Maritime Day (April 5), according to a release issued on Thursday.

Explaining the link between HSL and Seth Walchand, the release said that on April 5, 1919, the first Indian-owned ship ‘SS Loyalty’ of the Scindia Steam Navigation coursed from Mumbai to London. This was a landmark achievement considering that the shipping routes, companies, trade and indeed the oceans were then dominated by the British.

Scindia Steam Navigation company was started by four Indians — Seth Walchand Hirachand, Narottam Morarjee, Lallubhai Samaldas and Kilachand Devchand.

Seth Walchand realised the need for a Swadeshi shipyard that could build and repair ships to sustain indigenous shipping and defence. Thus, he established the Scindia Shipyard in 1941 which subsequently was incorporated as HSL. “This is the reason we pay tributes to Seth Walchand,” said the HSL spokesperson.

HSL stands as the first greenfield shipyard in the country, a testament to the nation’s desire for self-reliance and independence from foreign dominance, constructing modern naval warships.

