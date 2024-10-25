HSL partners with Korean company to introduce hydrogen fuel cell technology in Indian maritime sector

Visakhapatnam-based defence public sector unit (PSU) Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has recently signed an MoU with Korean fuel cell technology associate and Indian industry partner, Lotus Wireless Private Limited, to introduce hydrogen fuel cell technology to Indian maritime sector as part of its efforts to promote the India’s Green Hydrogen mission.

The Korean company develops the cells, which will be used by the HSL for the green vessels. The usage is yet to start.

The strategic partnership also opened up possibilities for export, presenting a robust opportunity to showcase India’s manufacturing prowess on a global scale. HSL’s focus on customised and standardised solutions ensures that these technologies meet diverse customer needs, promoting widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in marine applications, according to a release.

The hydrogen fuel cells, ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, are fully class-certified and scalable to suit various maritime applications. These advanced fuel cells are set to revolutionise the Indian maritime sector by providing a sustainable alternative to conventional diesel-powered systems. These fuel cells are designed for deployment across multiple marine platforms, including ferries, tugs, and other coastal and inland vessels. The modular design of these cells allows for easy integration into new and existing vessels, offering a flexible and robust solution to the varying power requirements of the maritime industry, the release added.