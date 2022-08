HSL launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme in Visakhapatnam

Employees of Hindustan Shipyard Limited holding national flags as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga programme,’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

August 08, 2022 22:19 IST

It plans to hoist over 300 national flags from August 13

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindustan Shipyard Limited launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme here on Monday. It was inaugurated by the CMD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri. Advertisement Advertisement As a part of the programme, the HSL has planned to hoist over 300 national flags inside the shipyard, at its township and at the residences of its employees from August 13. HSL will also throw open its model room for visitors from August 13.

