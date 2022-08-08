Visakhapatnam

HSL launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme in Visakhapatnam

Employees of Hindustan Shipyard Limited holding national flags as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga programme,’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 08, 2022 22:19 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:19 IST

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindustan Shipyard Limited launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme here on Monday.

It was inaugurated by the CMD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a part of the programme, the HSL has planned to hoist over 300 national flags inside the shipyard, at its township and at the residences of its employees from August 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

HSL will also throw open its model room for visitors from August 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...