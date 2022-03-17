HSL inks MoU with Eker Group, Vaanmoto to build speed boats

The collaboration is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eker Group of Norway and Vaanmoto to explore opportunities in the field of manufacturing speed boats.

These boats are high-end boats with smart, flexible solutions with superior manoeuvrability, which can be operated from the shore up to a maximum speed of 75 knots. The boats with a complement of four crew members and four passengers are equipped with navigation and communication equipment.

The high-end platforms can easily adopt to the roles of search and rescue, surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, ambulances, firefighters and harbour control and close protection.

Eker is a reputed Norwegian company which designs, constructs and sells ferries, leisure boats and professional boats, especially suitable for defence and law enforcement.

Vaanmoto is an Indian private limited startup involved in the manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles that includes engines, brakes, gearboxes, axles, wheels and suspension.

HSL is collaborating with the Eker Group as well as Vaanmoto for manufacturing the speed boats in India under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.