HSL inaugurates renovated quarters and shopping units in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Wednesday inaugurated 22 renovated C&D type quarters for the welfare of its employees. Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD of HSL, stated that this initiative enhances living conditions and fosters community spirit among employees. He urged employees to strive to enhance operational excellence, surpassing 2024-25 year’s profit of ₹119 crore.

Additionally, renovated shopping units at Walchand Gate in HSL Colony were inaugurated, providing residents with easy access to essentials.

