HSL finishes refit of INS Sindhuvir before schedule

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) organised a ceremony to mark the refit of INS Sindhuvir here on Thursday.

HSL displayed its prowess in submarine repairs by completing extensive upgrades, repairs, system integration and trials of INS Sindhuvir ahead of the contractual delivery date of February 9.

Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam complimented HSL on completing the refit ahead of deadline.

HSL CMD Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu (Retd.) said the timely completion of refit was possible due to active involvement of the Naval Dockyard and support of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Apart from this, a strong vendor base of 70 MSMEs developed during the refit had cumulatively generated a sizeable local revenue, employment and enhancement of skill, he said.

The CMD said that this had put HSL on a strong pedestal for undertaking future projects such as the construction of Project 75I-class submarine, medium refit life certification of Sindhugosh and other submarine refits by harnessing the potential of Indian companies, thus contributing to the Make in India initiative.

Leadership award

Rear Admiral Sarat Babu was honoured with the PSU Leadership Award by ‘Governance Now’ for transforming the HSL into a profitable PSU. The HSL has also won an award in the category of research and innovation (financial) for achieving an operating and net profit for the last four consecutive years (FY 2015-16 to 2018-19). The awards were presented by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in Delhi on Wednesday.