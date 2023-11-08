HSL delivers floating crane Hanuman to VPA ahead of schedule after refit in Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Wednesday announced that it had achieved milestone by delivering Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s Floating Crane FC Hanuman, one week ahead of its original schedule. The machine was delivered post completion of refit, which included renewing 90 tons of steel on the vintage crane that has been in operation at Visakhapatnam Port Authority since 1972. This also highlighted the close cooperation between the two co-located public sector entities, the release added.

