HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HSL delivers floating crane Hanuman to VPA ahead of schedule after refit in Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Wednesday announced that it had achieved milestone by delivering Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s Floating Crane FC Hanuman, one week ahead of its original schedule. The machine was delivered post completion of refit, which included renewing 90 tons of steel on the vintage crane that has been in operation at Visakhapatnam Port Authority since 1972. This also highlighted the close cooperation between the two co-located public sector entities, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.