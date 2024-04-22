HRF urges Election Commission to take action on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Rajasthan

April 22, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The members of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Monday stated that they were deeply disturbed by the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election campaign in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21.

The speech is in wide circulation on various social media platforms, and was also published by media organisations.

“In our opinion, the Prime Minister’s speech constitutes a blatant violation of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct,” said Y. Rajesh, HRF Andhra Pradesh State general secretary.

He further said that the HRF also urged the Election Commission of India to investigate the hate speech expeditiously and also initiate appropriate action by registering a case under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, against Mr. Narendra Modi for allegedly promoting communal hatred in the country.