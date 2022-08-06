Visakhapatnam

HRF seeks withdrawal of note on land issuance in Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 06, 2022 17:52 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:52 IST

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on June 14, 2022, that specifies that possession certificates/ enjoyment certificates may be issued to an extent of 1.5 cents to non-tribals for the purpose of housing under the ‘Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu’.

The note states that such granting of possession certificates is not in violation of the AP Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959/1970, since there is no transfer of land.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Condemning the very purpose of the note, V.S. Krishna of the HRF said that since the Regulation 1 of 1970 (LTR) was promulgated on February 3, 1970, not only are non-tribals prohibited from purchasing tribal land, they cannot purchase land even from a non-tribal, if any.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 The note is in open contempt of the letter and spirit of the LTR Act, the Constitutional provisions laid down in the Fifth Schedule as well as the Supreme Court’s Samatha Judgment of July 1997.

As per the law, all land in the Scheduled Areas originally belonged to the Scheduled Tribes and it is the duty of the government to protect them from non-tribal infringement.

If the instructions in the CMO note are now implemented, it will worsen matters and would pose an imminent danger to adivasis residing in the Fifth Schedule region. It is bound to enable and further accelerate incursion into tribal lands by non-tribals, said Mr. Krishna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...