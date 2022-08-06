HRF seeks withdrawal of note on land issuance in Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh

It will worsen matters and pose an imminent danger to adivasis residing in the Fifth Schedule region’

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on June 14, 2022, that specifies that possession certificates/ enjoyment certificates may be issued to an extent of 1.5 cents to non-tribals for the purpose of housing under the ‘Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu’.

The note states that such granting of possession certificates is not in violation of the AP Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959/1970, since there is no transfer of land.

Condemning the very purpose of the note, V.S. Krishna of the HRF said that since the Regulation 1 of 1970 (LTR) was promulgated on February 3, 1970, not only are non-tribals prohibited from purchasing tribal land, they cannot purchase land even from a non-tribal, if any.

The note is in open contempt of the letter and spirit of the LTR Act, the Constitutional provisions laid down in the Fifth Schedule as well as the Supreme Court’s Samatha Judgment of July 1997.

As per the law, all land in the Scheduled Areas originally belonged to the Scheduled Tribes and it is the duty of the government to protect them from non-tribal infringement.

If the instructions in the CMO note are now implemented, it will worsen matters and would pose an imminent danger to adivasis residing in the Fifth Schedule region. It is bound to enable and further accelerate incursion into tribal lands by non-tribals, said Mr. Krishna.