HRF, Left parties slam tonsuring of Dalit youth

They seek stern action against the accused

A day after a 20-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly tonsured by the inmates and staff of a house in Sujatha Nagar under Pendurthi police station limits, Dalit organisations staged a protest near the house and outside the police station demanding action against the accused.

The youth was allegedly assaulted by the wife of ‘Big Boss’ fame Nutan Naidu and six others and tonsured with the help of a barber, alleging that the youth, who earlier worked at the house, had stolen a cellphone.

Reacting strongly to the incident, V.S. Krishna of Human Rights Forum, said tonsuring is a repugnant caste atrocity and often done to humiliate Dalits who stand up for their rights and seek to assert their dignity as human beings.

The case must be pursued vigorously and meticulously so that all those who committed this crime are convicted, he said. Tonsuring Dalits have been done earlier and it may be remembered that Dadala Venkataratnam and Koti Chinnaraju of Venkatayapalem in Ramchandrapuram, East Godavari, were allegedly tonsured on December 29, 1996, and the then TDP MLA Thota Trimurthulu is the prime accused.

The crime was registered under appropriate sections of the SCs, STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and investigation was closely supervised by the then superintendent of police Aditya Tripati. However, it took over 20 years, to begin the hearings at the SC, ST Special Court in Visakhapatnam and 24 years later, the trial is not yet complete. The former MLA and A1 in the case, Trimurthulu, had last year crossed over to the YSRCP, said Mr. Krishna.

CPI (M) City Secretary Gangarao said that despite after so many years of independence, atrocities against Dalits continue unabated. Recently, Indugamilli Varaparasad of Vedulapalli village in Sitanagaram mandal of East Godavari was allegedly beaten and tonsured by a sub-inspector on July 19 this year. On July 21, Yericharla Kiran Kumar, a Dalit youth, died, allegedly because of police beatings in Chirala of Prakasam district. He was detained and allegedly tortured by the police for not wearing a face mask.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said that atrocities against Dalits are increasing due to vote bank politics. When TDP was in power no action was taken against Thota Trimurthulu and now in the Sitanagaram case the main perpetrator is a YSRCP leader. “In the Pendurthi case, we demand that justice be delivered through a fast-track court, so that it acts as a deterrent. The videos that surfaced clearly show that the accused were enjoying, while the boy was being tortured,” he said.