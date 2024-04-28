GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HRF extends support to the striking workers of Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam

Forum leaders appeal to the district officials to initiate action to settle the dispute

April 28, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded payment of ₹30,000, a month, as per the Minimum Wages Act, to the displaced persons of Gangavaram and Dibbapalem villages, who have been employed at Gangavaram Port, and have been agitating for the last one year for their rights.

While extending their support to the agitating workers, HRF Visakhapatnam district secretary P. Raghu and district general secretary K. Anuradha noted in a statement on Sunday that around 550 displaced fishermen of Gangavaram and Dibbapalem villages were given employment in the port through the Gangavaram Port Services (India) Private Ltd. They were displaced at the time of establishment of the port, about 14 years ago.

The displaced persons, who had been earning a livelihood through fishing till then, had lost their livelihood. Gangavaram village was lost almost entirely. They were provided employment, after several struggles, in areas like security, cleaning, loading and unloading. Though they have been working since the establishment of the port, there is no hike in their basic salary, and their total monthly emoluments range between ₹15,000 and ₹17,000. This is a violation of the Minimum Wages Act.

The HRF leaders noted that in June 2023, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) had issued notices to five workers and terminated their services as they had demanded a hike in their salaries and protection of their rights. Another 24 workers were prevented from attending to their duties, without any notice.

All the villagers supported them, and the AGPL workers also struck work in support of the displaced workers. The HRF leaders appealed to the district officials to initiate action to settle the dispute.

