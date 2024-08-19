HRF demands revocation of quartzite mining lease in Visakhapatnam district and cancellation of public hearing

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded immediate revocation of the mining lease and all other permissions accorded to M/s VR Infra and Technologies for mining quartzite at ‘Pedda Konda’ near Kusuluvada village in Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district and cancellation of the public hearing, slated for August 28.

A three-member HRF team visited the area on Monday (August 19), and spoke to farmers of Gollalapalem, Chinnayyapalem and Reganigudem, all in Kusuluvada panchayat. The team also examined an existing quartzite quarry in the area, which has been in operation for the past several years. The fresh proposal by VR Infra is adjacent to this and is to be in an extent of 7.991 hectares (19.7 acres) with a production capacity of 34,962 MPTA, according to statement issued by K. Anuradha, HRF Vizag district general secretary, P. Raghu, district president, and V.S. Krishna, HRF AP&TG Coordination Committee member.

The HRF team says the proposed mining will destroy local water bodies and will undermine the livelihood of a vibrant farming community in the area. The hilly stretch on which the mining is proposed is also the lifeline for thousands of cattle from several villages. There are many streams that emanate from the proposed mining area that gather into the ‘Jaggam Gedda’ that eventually flows into the ‘Peli Cheruvu’ located near Reganigudem. Farmers from Gollalapalem, Kusulavada, Reganigudem and also Ramunenipeta (in Boni panchayat) rely on this tank to raise paddy.

The cumulative impact of the already existing quartzite mines and the current one will be devastating. The whole process of blasting, crushing, grinding and transportation etc. Will negatively impact agriculture, further deplete existing water resources and livelihoods and exact a toll on human health.

Salient facts about local hydrology have been deliberately elided in the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. In fact, the EIA report has not been made available to the local people in full in a language they understand. A 372-page English version has been placed in the Kusulavada panchayat office. This is a mockery of the public hearing, and makes it a meaningless exercise.

The mining licence amounts to a violation of the Supreme Court order of December 12, 2003, which states that mining cannot be permitted within 2 km from any habitation. It also violates the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB) guidelines which state that the distance between boundary of the mining site and human habitation, religious places and educational institutions must not be less than 500 metres, while in this case it is a mere 300 metres.

