HRF and GASS condemn move to prosecute Arundhati Roy, Showkat under UAPA

Published - June 16, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Right Forum (AP & Telangana) and the Ganatantrik Adhikar Surakhya Sangathan(GASS) condemned the granting of sanction to the police by the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor to prosecute Arundhati Roy, writer, and Sheik Showkat Hussain, former professor at the Central University of Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“We demand that the case against the two be withdrawn immediately. The invoking of Section 13 of the UAPA in a case dating back to 2010 against Arundhati and Showkat Hussain reeks of plain vendetta,” said V.S. Krishna of HRF in a release here on Sunday. Freedom of expression is encoded as a Constitutional right under Article 19 and the freedom to criticise is vital to hold those in power to account. The ideological progeny of MS Golwalkar who presently rule us imagine they can breach this precious right but as history has shown, such attempts will fail again and again, he added.

