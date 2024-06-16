GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HRF and GASS condemn move to prosecute Arundhati Roy, Showkat under UAPA

Published - June 16, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Right Forum (AP & Telangana) and the Ganatantrik Adhikar Surakhya Sangathan(GASS) condemned the granting of sanction to the police by the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor to prosecute Arundhati Roy, writer, and Sheik Showkat Hussain, former professor at the Central University of Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Morning Digest | Delhi L-G gives nod for Arundhati Roy to be prosecuted under UAPA in 2010 case; India’s elections are a victory for the democratic world, says PM Modi at G-7 outreach session, and more

“We demand that the case against the two be withdrawn immediately. The invoking of Section 13 of the UAPA in a case dating back to 2010 against Arundhati and Showkat Hussain reeks of plain vendetta,” said V.S. Krishna of HRF in a release here on Sunday. Freedom of expression is encoded as a Constitutional right under Article 19 and the freedom to criticise is vital to hold those in power to account. The ideological progeny of MS Golwalkar who presently rule us imagine they can breach this precious right but as history has shown, such attempts will fail again and again, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.