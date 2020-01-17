HRF alleges violation of PESA Act in ZPTC quota

Taking exception to the allocation of seven Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats to general category and four to BC (women), Human Rights Forum (HRF) has said not allotting even one ZPTC seat to STs in the Visakhapatnam Agency is nothing but a violation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, popularly known as PESA Act.

“The ZPTC seat in Anantagiri, a tribal mandal, has also been allotted to non-tribal category. The Section 4 (G) of the PESA Act says that all sections should have representation on a population basis in the areas coming under the Fifth Schedule and half the seats should go to adivasis. All president and sarpanches should be adivasis,” said HRF State general secretary K. Sudha.

Land encroachment

HRF district president M. Sarat alleged that non-tribal people have encroached a huge tract of land in the tribal areas in violation of the PESA Act, 1/70 Land Transfer (Prevention) Act and their population has increased over a period of time. “Now, they are demanding that pattas be allotted to the land in their possession. This poses a threat to the very existence of tribal people,” said Mr. Sarat.

The HRF also demanded that ZPTC seats should be allotted to STs as per rules.