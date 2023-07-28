HR has a greater role to play in improving business in the post-COVID scenario, say experts at CII conclave in Visakhapatnam

July 28, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Compassionate culture is now the order of the day and HR has to be adaptive and flexible to deal with the new normal, V. Murali Krishna, vice chairman, CII, AP, has said at a ‘HR Conclave – Back to Human’, organised by CII Andhra Pradesh, here on Friday.

After a year of getting ‘humans’ back to offices, HR professionals were now striving to put them back in human resources. While hybrid work culture was here to stay, HR professionals were working to bring about engaging employee experiences while supporting skill development, diversity, well-being and security, Dr. Murali Krishna, who is also MD of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and Cancer Research Institute, said in his opening remarks.

D. Ramakrishna, past chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said that as companies were experiencing rapid change, business leaders were foreseeing new ways to grow their organisations giving rise to more strategic roles for HR leaders.

Srikanth Surampudi, HR Head-Hyderabad, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, said businesses must put people at the heart of how they design and use their HR technology. Organisations were increasingly realising that employee experience was crucial to business success. The focus now was on retention and reskilling, he said.

K. Srinivasa Rao, founder and chief strategist of The Strategist said, HR is the game-changer for any business in the post-pandemic ecosystem, where change and culture were core for success.

Keval Savla, Lead HR-Talent Management, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, said with the world moving digital, the notion of work, workplace and workforce was changing. He underlined the need to leverage technology in business processes.

P.S. Tagore, convener, CII Visakhapatnam HR Panel and vice president, HR & IR Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Sciences India Pvt Ltd., and Gautam Gupta, MD & CEO of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd, were among those who spoke.