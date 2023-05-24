ADVERTISEMENT

HQ Eastern Naval Command annexe building inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

May 24, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It fulfils the long-felt need for modern offices for officers, sailors and defence civilians, says Eastern Naval Command chief

The Hindu Bureau

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta inaugurated the Headquarters ENC annexe building here on Wednesday. The newly-constructed building fulfils the long-felt need for modern offices for officers, sailors and defence civilians of the ENC headquarters, he added. Many of the personnel had been operating out of temporary hutments of 1950s vintage, he added.

The building design allows maximum use of natural lighting and cross ventilation towards optimising energy consumption and has been constructed adhering to environment-friendly best practices. This includes efficient use of solar energy and rainwater harvesting to meet essential requirements of the building complex. Ergonomic office spaces and conference hall have been equipped with the latest office automation aids and video conferencing facilities in keeping with the vision of the digital transformation of India, Mr. Dasgupta said. The building has been constructed by M/s KEC International Ltd.

