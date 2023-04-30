HPCL Visakh Refinery organises cycle rally for energy conservation in Visakhapatnam

April 30, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An awareness campaign with bicycle rally on fuel conservation - Saksham 2023 - was organised by HPCL Visakh Refinery here on Sunday.

Flagging off the event, the refinery Executive Director V. Ratanraj urged people to opt for green energy. He also emphasised the need for adopting green energy to protect the environment. “People should also be involved in the campaign for protecting the environment as change of climatic conditions is posing a threat to the earth and living beings,” Mr. Ratanraj said.

Energy conservation should begin from every household level and it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the natural resources. India is highly dependent on imported crude oil and there is a need to focus on alternative energy resources, he concluded.

The cycle rally which started from YMCA, concluded at Kalimata Temple.

More than 650 people took part in the cycle rally.

HPCL Chief Manager-Direct Sales G.Purushottam Naidu administered a pledge on petroleum conservation.