HPCL to organise bicycle rally on Sunday
As part of the month-long programme ‘Saksham’ (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), which is being organised by the Oil and Gas Central Public Sector Enterprises, the HPCL will organise a bicycle rally (cyclothon) on Sunday.
The cyclothon will begin at 6 a.m. near YMCA on Beach Road.
The event is being organised to promote the theme ‘Green & Clean Energy’.
