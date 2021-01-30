HPCL to organise bicycle rally on Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 17:32 IST

As part of the month-long programme ‘Saksham’ (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), which is being organised by the Oil and Gas Central Public Sector Enterprises, the HPCL will organise a bicycle rally (cyclothon) on Sunday.

The cyclothon will begin at 6 a.m. near YMCA on Beach Road.

The event is being organised to promote the theme ‘Green & Clean Energy’.