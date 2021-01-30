Visakhapatnam

HPCL to organise bicycle rally on Sunday

As part of the month-long programme ‘Saksham’ (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), which is being organised by the Oil and Gas Central Public Sector Enterprises, the HPCL will organise a bicycle rally (cyclothon) on Sunday.

The cyclothon will begin at 6 a.m. near YMCA on Beach Road.

The event is being organised to promote the theme ‘Green & Clean Energy’.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 5:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/hpcl-to-organise-bicycle-rally-on-sunday/article33703704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY