HPCL organises cycle rally in Visakhapatnam

April 17, 2022 18:07 IST

Officials from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organised a cycle rally to create awareness on petroleum conservation as part of ‘Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav’ organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association(PCRA), on Beach Road here on Sunday. The rally was held from YMCA building to Kalimata temple. The pledge on petroleum conservation was administered by GVMC commissioner G. Lakshmisha in the presence of Executive Director, HPCL, Visakh Refinery, V. Ratan Raj.

Later, the duo flagged off the rally. Officers from HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, students from Skill Development Institute, representatives of RO dealers and LPG distributors, participated.

