HPCL organises cycle rally in Visakhapatnam
Officials from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organised a cycle rally to create awareness on petroleum conservation as part of ‘Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav’ organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association(PCRA), on Beach Road here on Sunday. The rally was held from YMCA building to Kalimata temple. The pledge on petroleum conservation was administered by GVMC commissioner G. Lakshmisha in the presence of Executive Director, HPCL, Visakh Refinery, V. Ratan Raj.
Later, the duo flagged off the rally. Officers from HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, students from Skill Development Institute, representatives of RO dealers and LPG distributors, participated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.