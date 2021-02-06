HPCL inks MoU with Vimala Vidyalayams for infrastructural development

An MoU was signed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) – Visakha Refinery and The Diocese of Vizagapatam Society (responsible for running two Visakha Vimala Vidyalayams supported by RINL-VSP) for infrastructural development in Visakha Vimala Vidyalayams (VVV) at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

The RINL has been extending the financial support to these two schools which are providing quality education to children coming from underprivileged sections of society. HPCL- Visakh Refinery is now providing financial support worth ₹37.30 lakh from their CSR funds for construction of a multipurpose hall at VVV-BC Road (Pedagantyada) and for setting up eight digital/ smart classrooms at both the VVV schools (four smart classrooms per school).

The event was graced with the presence of Kishore Chandra Das, Director (Personnel), RINL, V. Ratan Raj, Executive Director, HPCL, K. Nagesh, General Manager-HR, HPCL, Fr. P. Ratnakumar (Secretary and Treasurer) and Fr. Thomas Pulickal (Correspondent for two VVVs) from The Diocese of Vizagapatam Society among others.

K. Nagesh, ED, HPCL, said that the RINL has always been giving importance to education and that they are pleased to associate with RINL to further the cause of providing quality education to young students. He stated that they would be glad to collaborate for similar projects in the future also.

Acknowledging their gracious support, Mr. Das thanked the HPCL. He explained to the guests about all the educational institutes being supported by the RINL and said that most of the students studying at these institutions come from marginalised sections of society. He also spoke about the midday meal programme being implemented under RINL’s CSR initiative.

Sister Aruna (Principal, VVV- BC Road) said that the two PSUs were like big brothers, who were always there for the needy communities of Visakhapatnam.