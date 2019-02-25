HPCL gets equipment for its modernisation

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has received crude and vacuum columns, the main equipment for the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) being set up as part of the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP). The equipment was shifted from Hindustan Shipyard Limited by a huge vehicle on Sunday.

The VRMP involves an investment of approximately ₹21,000 crore and the project management consultant is the Engineers India Limited (EIL). The crude column was received by the HPCL Visakh Refinery on February 17.

The vacuum column that was transported on Sunday morning is 63 metre in length, 12 metre at its maximum diameter and 920 MT in weight. It is the largest equipment in single piece to be received by HPCL Visakh Refinery, a company spokesperson said.

The columns were manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Limited at their Hazira project in 18 months at a cost of ₹53 crore. “To expedite the project, these columns were procured in a single piece construction and they were transported around the coastline of the Indian sub-continent and around Sri Lanka, using a 280 class, 7,000 MT capacity barge, with a 2,000 HP tug from Surat to Visakhapatnam, with a total voyage time of 30 days,” the officials say.

From the jetty, these columns were transported by road to HPCL Visakh Refinery, using 32x32 sets of hydraulic axles comprising 512 wheels and propelled by a 800-HP power pack.

The HPCL conveyed its thanks for the support extended by the State government, the GVMC, Police, AP Transco, APEPDCL, Visakhapatnam Port Trust and Hindustan Shipyard Limited.