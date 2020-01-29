HPCL distributes Class X model exam paper books

HPCL-Visakh Refinery donated 19,000 Class X model exam paper books (English and Telugu medium) worth ₹22.8 lakh to students in Paderu, Parvathipuram, and Sitampeta ITDA areas, as well as to GVMC and ZPHS schools in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand, along with V. Ratanraj, Executive Director, HPCL-VR, released the books titled ‘Read to Chase-2020’ here on Tuesday. The books were prepared and published under HPCL’s CSR initiative.

The Collector stressed the need to extend help to students living in remote areas and appreciated the management of HPCL-VR for its support to tribal students, particularly for students appearing the Class X SSC examinations in 2020.

HPCL-VR, for the past nine years, has been sponsoring Class X model exam paper books through an NGO called Help@11th to help students studying in the ITDA areas of Paderu, Parvathipuram and Sitampeta of Visakhapatnam region, said Mr. Ratanraj, adding that the pass percentage went up among students of marginalised sections after the scheme was launched.