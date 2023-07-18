HamberMenu
HPCL celebrates Foundation Day in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

HPCL celebrated its 49th Foundation Day on July 15 across all its locations to cherish the Corporation’s performance over the years, said V. Ratanraj, Executive Director incharge for its Visakh Refinery here on Monday.

A plantation programme was held at the Refinery in the presence of P.V.B. Rao, R. Ramakrishnan and all other staff. HPCL-Visakh Refinery employees and family members planted 2,500 saplings in various locations Visakh Refinery, Yarada Park, CISF Housing Colony and HPCL Officers Colony to safeguard the environment and also to develop the bird nests as the birds are integral part of our life and for the ecosystem. Around 120 persons donated blood in a blood camp. Two more blood donation camps at HPCL Housing Colonies Yarada Park and Waltair Park organised by HP Shakti teams.

