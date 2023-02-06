How VSP can cope with large-scale retirement of staff, asks GVL

February 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has asked the Union Ministry of Steel how it expects the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), to cope with the dwindling manpower, with a large number of employees retiring every year.

Replying to the questions on manpower at the RINL, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said that the present employee strength of the VSP is 14,880, adding that 1,987 employees have retired over the past three years and 3,209 more employees including 1,170 executive employees and 2,039 non-executive employees are expected to superannuate in the next three years, as per the manpower records of the RINL.

He further said that additional manpower requirements were being met through outsourcing of staff for the non-core activities and by redeployment of manpower in core activities.

The is no freeze on new recruitments, the Union Minister said, informing that only 106 new employees have been recruited in the past three years.

Mr. Narasimha Rao praised the efforts of the RINL employees who have performed well despite the reduced strength and said that this demonstrated their commitment to the company.

